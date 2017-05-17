Couple works to bring first floating yoga studio to Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A local teacher is opening a new business in the downtown area. When it's complete, it will be a first for the Coastal Bend, but she's still working to get it off the ground -- literally!

It's a floating yoga studio right on the Corpus Christi Bayfront, but for the owner, it's creating more stress than zen.

Stacie Richline teaches seventh grade in the Flour Bluff Independent School District. Now she is working on teaching a yoga class.

"I love teaching, and that's really inspired me to do yoga, and I would love to teach yoga to the community, to visitors," Richline said. "And I'd love for them to experience really what Corpus Christi has to offer. The marina and the water."

She and her husband are opening the area's first floating yoga studio right on the Corpus Christi Bayfront. There's just one problem...

"It is like moving a house," Richline said.

Their floating studio is currently landlocked.

"It is oversized. It will require permitting in each state," Richline said. "That has proven to be quite difficult."

The Richlines have already purchased their 13x37-foot house boat, but it is stuck in Minnesota.

"It's a good five feet wider than the average car, so it requires permits and special permission to move," Josh Richline said.

Still, the new owners remain optimistic. They know the one-of-a-kind studio with an address of latitude and longitude rather than a street number will be a big change for the area.

