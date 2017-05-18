Couple's argument over photo on a phone leads to fight and arrest

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Police arrested one woman after investigating an assault on Wednesday.

Officers were called out to the 6700 block of Riding Wind Drive and found a man with scratches all over his face.

The victim said that he came home to look for his wife's phone. The two started to argue over a picture and she began to attack her husband.

They fell on the bed and she scratched his face and even bit his finger.

Officers arrested Happy Begum and she was taken to the City Detention Center and charged with family violence.

© 2017 KIII-TV