Courtney Hayden back in court, no trial date set

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A woman who just had murder charges dismissed against her was back in a courtroom Thursday afternoon.

27-year-old Courtney Hayden was convicted and sentenced back in November 2015 for murder, but on Wednesday night the charges were dismissed. She was also sentenced to 40 years in prison for aggravated robbery, for which her attorneys hope they can work out a deal; but they are preparing for trial if needed.

First Assistant District Attorney Matt Manning released this statement: "We have 30 days to appeal and are weighing our options; however before we make a decision, we will be speaking with the victim's family and researching all legal issues related to the case."

© 2017 KIII-TV