Cowboy Camp David serves up help in Port Aransas

PORT ARANSAS (KIII NEWS) - It's almost been a month since Hurricane Harvey made landfall in the Coastal Bend, and as many continue to rebuild, there is a team of volunteers who have been in Port Aransas since the very beginning, making sure nobody goes without a hot meal.

Volunteers at Cowboy Camp David are not only helping feed those who need it the most, but also the hundreds of contract workers who are there helping rebuild lives in Port Aransas.

To feed an army of workers, however, takes an army of volunteers.

One resident happy to lend a helping hand is Ellen Gray, one of many who have experienced tremendous loss during the storm but are still finding a way to give back.

"Because these people have performed miracles for me at my house," Gray said. "This is a little payback."

The group is Cowboy Camp David. They've been set up on a street corner in Port Aransas where you will find the meaning of Texas Strong.

"It's really great," contract worker Aaron Adams said. "I've been here about three days after the storm. They've been here ever since. Every day. Feeding us breakfast, lunch, dinner."

Their effort began three weeks ago when offshore boat Captain David Heasley saw a need in a town hit hard by Hurricane Harvey.

"When we showed up and started cooking, people started coming who lost everything, with the shirts on their back. No food. We had food," Heasley said. "We're just cooking here for the people who can't cook for themselves right now."

For the last several weeks, hundreds of people have lined up for a serving of free food, water, and even free hugs.

"One day we served 5,000 meals," Javier Garcia said. "In one day."

It has been much appreciated by residents and workers alike. However, after talking with City officials, Cowboy Camp David will begin to start pulling back their free food in the next 10 days as local businesses and restaurants begin to get back on their feet.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Got an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV