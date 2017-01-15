KIII
Close

Cowboys fans share their team spirit

Dallas Cowboy fans

Kiii Staff , KIII 6:45 PM. CST January 15, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Local Dallas Cowboy fans showed us their team spirit Sunday.

 

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories