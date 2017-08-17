CPS agents take part in training session with police

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Some area Child Protective Services investigators were back in the classroom Thursday, so to speak. They took part in a two-day training session with Coastal Bend law enforcement officers.

The class, which is put on by the Shaken Baby Alliance, is helping improve communication between law enforcement, medical professionals and CPS case workers. The main focus is, as you can tell by the name, shaken baby cases.

About 90 CPS investigators are taking part in the training.

