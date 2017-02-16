Close Crash test dummies reflect who we are New crash test dummies shows positive and negative trend in society. John-Thomas Kobos, KIII 8:53 AM. CST February 16, 2017 CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST CORPUS CHRISTI (KIIINEWS) - Dr. Salim Surani discussed the pros and cons of having older and fatter crash test dummies during First Edition. (© 2017 KIII) CONNECT TWEET LINKEDIN GOOGLE+ PINTEREST JOIN THE CONVERSATION To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs Leave a Comment More Stories Outlets at Corpus Christi Bay Preview Party… Feb 16, 2017, 8:53 a.m. Crash test dummies reflect who we are Feb 16, 2017, 8:53 a.m. Adopt Tobi on Paws for Pets Feb 16, 2017, 8:00 a.m.
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs