Crawfish Boil Fundraiser

Madeleine Dart, KIII 1:07 PM. CDT May 20, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Montessori Association of South Texas and Corpus Christi Montessori School are hosting a crawfish boil fundraiser at Brewster Street Icehouse. This is the tenth time the association and school have put on the event. All money raised from entry fees and raffle tickets will benefit both the Montessori Association of South Texas and Corpus Christi Montessori School. 

