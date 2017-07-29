Crews battle blaze after shoe store in Kingsville catches fire

KINGSVILLE (KIII NEWS) - A shoe store that has been open for 36 years is now left in ruins after a massive fire. That blaze broke out in historic downtown Kingsville Saturday night just after 6:45.

Felipe Mejia, the owner of the store, says he had just closed up for the day when flames broke out. Mejia has owned the store for 36 years. Three nearby stores were also destroyed.

Seven fire fighters were transported to a local hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion and smoke inhalation. Authorities say it took nearly four hours to put out the flames.

Fire fighters are still investigating the cause behind the fire but believe it may be electrical.

