Crews battle brush fire outside Bishop

BISHOP (KIII NEWS) - Fire fighters are battling a brush fire outside Bishop.

That blaze broke out just after 2:30 on County Road 85 near F.M. 70. Crews were able to keep the flames from spreading to a nearby abandoned house. It is unclear what started the blaze.

Crews are still working to get the fire under control.

This is a developing story. Stay with 3News for the latest.

