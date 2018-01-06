CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Demolition on the Comanche Street bridge is moving smoothly according to officials who are overseeing the operation. The demolition project got underway Friday evening and continued overnight into Saturday morning. Heavy machinery tore apart the bridge piece by piece. Northbound 286 or Crosstown Expressway between Laredo St. and I-37 was closed during the demolition. The bridge will be rebuilt so it can be integrated with the new Harbor Bridge.

The more than $800 million Harbor Bridge project includes the rebuilding of the Highway 181 and I-37 interchange, which sees the bridge move more than 100 feet up the ship channel from where the current Harbor Bridge sits.

Drivers are encouraged to use alternative routes this weekend. Demolition work on the Comanche St. bridge will continue through Monday.



