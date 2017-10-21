Crews respond to car on fire on highway

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - You may have been stuck in a slight delay driving down the highway this Saturday.

Fire crews rushed out to a 2-door red mustang pulled over on SPID and Kostoryz late this Saturday morning.

The driver of the car driving down the highway, was able to get out of the vehicle.

Corpus Christi Fire Department says the burning started from the back seat.

Fire crews were able to put the flames out quickly.

Traffic was backed up for about an hour, thankfully no one was hurt.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV