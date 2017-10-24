KIII
Crews respond to early morning fire

Around 4 a.m. a fire broke out at Wendy's near Ayers and Horne, near the Crosstown Expressway.

KIII 7:56 AM. CDT October 24, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Emergency crews responded to an early morning fire that happened at the 4100 block of Ayers Street shortly after 4 a.m. 

A patrol officer was driving in the area when he spotted an orange glow coming from the drive-thru window of a Wendy's.

The officer notified the fire department and crews quickly extinguished the blaze.The investigation is still ongoing but it is believed the fire was caused by an electrical issue in the kitchen.

Investigators say the fast-food restaurant is expected to be closed to assess the damage. Fortunately no injuries were reported.  

