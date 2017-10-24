Crews respond to early morning fire

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS (KIII NEWS) - Emergency crews responded to an early morning fire that happened at the 4100 block of Ayers Street shortly after 4 a.m.

A patrol officer was driving in the area when he spotted an orange glow coming from the drive-thru window of a Wendy's.

The officer notified the fire department and crews quickly extinguished the blaze.The investigation is still ongoing but it is believed the fire was caused by an electrical issue in the kitchen.

Investigators say the fast-food restaurant is expected to be closed to assess the damage. Fortunately no injuries were reported.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram!

© 2017 KIII-TV