Crews respond to fire at apartments on Alameda

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Corpus Christi firefighters responded to an apartment complex fire just before 2 p.m. Friday in the 4000 block of South Alameda.

Several people were evacuated for safety, but thankfully the tenants of the apartment that caught fire were not home at the time, and there were no injuries. Investigators said the damage to the apartment is heavy and that other units received some damage as well.

Fire investigators said the fire was caused by a faulty AC unit.

