Crews respond to large brush fire on Padre Island

100 acres of land were engulfed in flames after a power line fell.

Steven Cavazos, KIII 8:12 AM. CST January 04, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Emergency crews are investigating the cause behind a large brush fire that broke out on the Padre Island National Seashore.

That blaze erupted just before one. Authorities say the flames may have been sparked by a downed powerline. At this time it is unclear how many acres were left charred.

Authorities say it took nearly two hours to put out the blaze.

