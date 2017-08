ROCKPORT (KIII NEWS) - Crews with the Rockport Volunteer Fire Department are battling a large fire at the Key Allegro Condos.

The condos are located on Bay Shore Drive near Riviera Drive. That blaze erupted around 3 p.m. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

