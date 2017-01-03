Crews still putting out hot spots in Taft fire

TAFT (KIII NEWS) - Investigators have yet to comb the scene of Monday's massive fire in the Taft area because fire crews are still working to put out hot spots.

The blaze erupted around 3 p.m. Monday around some brush land on La Raina Street. A vacant mobile home and two sheds were destroyed, but luckily no one was injured.

About three acres of brush were scorched.

Arson has not been ruled out as a possible cause, but the investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 KIII)