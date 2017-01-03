KIII
Close

Crews still putting out hot spots in Taft fire

Investigators have yet to comb the scene of Monday's massive fire in the Taft area because fire crews are still working to put out hot spots.

KIII Staff , KIII 6:33 PM. CST January 03, 2017

TAFT (KIII NEWS) - Investigators have yet to comb the scene of Monday's massive fire in the Taft area because fire crews are still working to put out hot spots.

The blaze erupted around 3 p.m. Monday around some brush land on La Raina Street. A vacant mobile home and two sheds were destroyed, but luckily no one was injured.

About three acres of brush were scorched.

Arson has not been ruled out as a possible cause, but the investigation is ongoing.

(© 2017 KIII)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
More Stories