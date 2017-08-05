Crews stop fire from spreading to nearby cotton field

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - A Robstown cotton crop is safe after crews put out a tractor fire nearby.

The blaze broke out after a tractor burst into flames at a field off of Highway 44 just before 6 Saturday night.

Crews with the Annaville Fire Department were able to put out the flames before it spread to the crop of cotton. Unfortunately, the tractor was destroyed in the blaze.

The cause of that fire is still under investigation.

