Crime prevention budget discussed at City Council

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A discussion over the value of a crime prevention program highlighted a budget hearing at City Council for the 2018 Crime Control and Prevention District budget.

The budget is based on 1/8 cent sales tax collections that amount to just over $6.6 million last year, which represents a steady decline over the past few years. That amount helps the district pay for 63 police officers the City wouldn't be able to otherwise afford.

As a result, however, the City will have to cut funding for the Juvenile Assessment Center.

The Crime Control and Prevention District Board said it wants to focus on its core mission of maintaining those 63 extra police officers for the City.

© 2017 KIII-TV