Crimson Flash track team raises money to go to Junior Olympics

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - A Coastal Bend track team is headed to the Junior Olympics.

The Crimson Flash are not taking handouts, they spent Saturday washing cars to raise $7,500 get them to their meet at Eastern Michigan University.

Coach Nicholson Scott said his goal is to completely remove the financial stress from the team's parents.

The track event will start on July 31.

