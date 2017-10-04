Crosstown Expressway extension almost complete

CORPUS CHRISTI(KIII TV) - On Tuesday, TXDOT opened the North bound lanes of SH 286 making the Crosstown Expressway extension project 95 percent complete.

TXDOT also announced a possible plan for a second extension that would widen SH 286 between FM 43 to Staples into four lanes.

Most of the construction during the first extension was building over passes by the JC Elliot Landfill, Oso Creek and Weber Roads.

The only thing left on the first extension is opening up the south bound lanes.

The lines need to be painted but rain has caused a delays.

It will take about two weeks to re-surface the frontage roads.

TXDOT said there is a future option to expand SH 286 even wider into six lanes.

"I think it's great because I hate traveling down SPID, I really do," southside resident George Escobar said. "I hate to go to the mall. It's a little quicker from where I live now but its so congested. It's horrible I don't like it."

Officials said extending SH 286 farther and wider is much needed as the city grows.

It would not only ease traffic but make it easier to access evacuation routes in emergencies like the city just had during Hurricane Harvey.

TXDOT will host an open house Thrusday to present phase two of the extension at their district office on South Padre Island Drive from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The public is welcome to look at maps, provide input and ask any questions.

