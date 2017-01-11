Crusteacean Impact to the Coastal Bend

People of all ages have the chance to interact with and learn about crustaceans living in our local estuaries! The event takes place Saturday, January 14 from 10a.m. - 12p.m. Just head out to the Marine Science Education Center University of Texas Marine Science Institute in Port Aransas, the event is free but RSVP now before seats fill up! To register please call 361-749-3153.

