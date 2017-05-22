Cunningham students connect with Nautilus Exploration Vessel crew

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Eighth-grade students at Cunningham Middle School took part in a "telepresence" event Monday morning with the crew of the Exploration Vessel Nautilus, a program run by Dr. Robert Ballard, the man who found the Titanic shipwreck.

The crew members spoke to students from the Nautilus all the way from the deep sea!

Two staff members at Cunningham Middle School, Kaitlyn Lowen and Samuel Freeman, were selected from applicants to join the Nautilus crew for three weeks this summer off the coast of Canada.

Students can keep up with the Nautilus crew by visiting www.NautilusLive.org.

