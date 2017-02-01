Cupid's Chase 5K in Support of People with Disablilities

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII 3 NEWS) - This year's Cupid's Chase 5K Corpus Christi, is one of 32 races that will be held across 9 states.

Cupid's Chase benefits people with disabilities.

"Community Options, Inc. invites runners, walkers, and rollers (baby strollers and wheelchairs) to help raise funds to make a difference in the lives of people with disabilities by participating in our annual Cupid’s Chase 5K. Because of you…we can make a difference!"

For more information visit their website: http://www.comop.org/cupidschase/

