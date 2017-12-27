KIII
Curbside collection of Christmas trees begins Jan. 17

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - With the Christmas holiday now over, a lot of Coastal Bend residents are currently in need of a way to dispose of their Christmas tree.

The City of Corpus Christi is only doing the curbside collection for Christmas trees beginning Jan. 17. Trees will be collected as part of the City's normal brush pickup schedule.

If you are looking to get rid of your tree before January, they will need to take it to the J.C. Elliot Collection Center between 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday.

