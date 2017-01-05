DA Mark Gonzalez talks Cowboys jersey

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - New Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez has become a bit of an internet sensation after a photo of him being sworn in a Dallas Cowboys jersey. Gonzalez tells he wore the jersey at a private ceremony just for family and friends. He said he had no idea it would become such a topic of conversation.

Gonzalez is being formally sworn in on June 12th. He tells us he won't be wearing a jersey for that event.