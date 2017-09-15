DACA recipients now detained at South Texas Checkpoints

FALFURRIAS (KIII NEWS) - New tension at the Border Patrol checkpoints in Texas now that the Trump Administration is phasing out "DACA" the program that allowed children of illegal immigrants to stay in the U.S. without fear of being deported. Those so-called "dreamers" are reportedly being detained for hours. We're told this is happening routinely at the Falfurrias checkpoint.

The Rio Grande Valley Border Patrol says this is a new protocol they were told to start implementing the day President Trump announced DACA would be coming to an end. Those recipients who cross the border weekly or daily say they're now being treated like criminals when they've done nothing wrong.

Our Briana Whitney looked into it for us.

