Dallas 6-year-old orders dollhouse, 4lbs of cookies using Amazon's 'Alexa'

DALLAS (WFAA) - It is the most popular gift that the Neitzel family of Dallas received this Christmas.

Megan Neitzel's in-laws gave them Amazon’s Echo Dot, which uses digital assistant 'Alexa' to respond to voice commands.



"My husband set it up really quickly and just left it in the kitchen," she said.



It didn't take long for their three kids to learn just what the device can do.



"She can do knock-knock jokes, she can sing, she can order stuff," said their 6-year-old daughter Brooke.





"I just asked her if she could order a dollhouse and some cookies, and she said, 'Do you want this?' and I said 'Yes,'" said Brooke.



"I get an Amazon notification that says your order has shipped, and I thought that’s interesting," said Neitzel. "I had not made an order!"



But there was the order confirmation, in Neitzel's email showing the KidKraft Sparkle Mansion at a cost of $162.32 and a four pound tin of sugar cookies.



"Sure enough, later that evening, it showed up, because Amazon’s fast," said Neitzel.



Brooke definitely seized her opportunity, but the family wants others to benefit from her rogue order. They plan to donate the dollhouse to a local children's hospital. They're slowly handing out their stash of cookies. And finally, to other 'Alexa' owners, they're spreading the word about the importance of reading those owner's manuals before plugging in the latest gadget.



"It took about five seconds to put those parental controls on there," said Neitzel.



It could save you from your own surprise dollhouse.