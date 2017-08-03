DA's Office presents $25,000 check to Walk With Pride Foundation

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - An organization that makes sure at-risk kids have the right shoes as they start a new school year received a big donation Thursday courtesy of the Nueces County District Attorney's Office.

The DA's Office, in partnership with the Probation Department, presented a check Thursday worth $25,000 to the Walk With Pride Foundation.

"Well that's about a thousand kids right there, because it's $25 per kid," said Wendi Swift of Walk With Pride. "So about a thousand kiddos get shoes."

"We're very excited and happy that people from our community will actually get to enjoy the shoes and the things that will be coming from these funds," Nueces County District Attorney Mark Gonzalez said.

The Foundation takes kids in both Nueces and Jim Wells County on shopping sprees for new shoes at the beginning of every school year.

The donated funds came partly from probation fees generated by offenders, something implemented by Gonzalez.

