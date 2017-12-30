DA's office reminds community to drink responsibly this New Year's Eve

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - As 2017 comes to a close officials with the DA's office are reminding the community to drink responsibly when celebrating the new year.

They reassure everyone that the Corpus Christi Police Department will be out patrolling streets, enforcing the law to keep everyone safe.

Representatives say they do not want to start the new year with a high number of DWI's.

