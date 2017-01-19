Day of Action meeting helps students pursue dreams

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Corpus Christi American Federation of Teachers hosted an Day of Action in defense of public schools at John F. Kennedy Elementary School Thursday to talk about the benefits of public education.

The meeting was held to ensure that all students have the opportunity to live their lives and pursue all of their dreams. Some of the educators there said our local teachers care about their students and want to help them achieve all of those dreams.

Teachers from across the city participated in the event, along with teachers nationwide, for the Alliance to Reclaim Our Schools National Day of Action.

