Day of Giving: Behavioral Health Center of Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The Behavioral Health Center of Nueces County provided unique rehab services for individuals and families, and is again going to be on the list of recipients for the annual Coastal Bend Day of Giving.

"They come here, it's like their world is okay, that they're happy, they're safe, they're with us," Direct Support Professional Ariel Rosales said. "They're with people they know."

The many consumers Rosales helps were never taught life skills like tipping at restaurants and driving. Her mission is to teach them what they need to know to succeed on their own.

"It means that I'm there for them and they can depend on me," Rosales said. "They can count on me, that I will be their voice. I will help them."

Donations provided to the organization help Rosales and her co-workers change more lives by providing new activities at the Center.

"What we were able to do is purchase much-needed supplies that they needed for their arts and crafts; a garden center, which teaches them about nutrition; and we bought a fridge," Rosales said. "In addition, several other activities were purchased."

Community Coordination Administrator Danny Resendez believes all of the consumers deserve an equal chance at life and that the Center is a safe place to do so.

"With the funds, we're able to purchase some much-needed items for them to grow as a person," Resendez said.

At the nearby La Mariposa Center, individuals can receive emotional and psychological assistance. Certified Peer Specialist Chris Carroll is going through recovery himself.

"It's an incredible feeling," Carroll said. "It's a big part of my recovery. I was much like these people, and it's very fulfilling."

Carroll said he is beyond thankful for the generous donation and it keeps La Mariposa up and running and provides human necessities for the individuals that visit.

"It's a place for people to come. Many of them sleep on the streets, in fields. It's a place to come and be acknowledged. Get something in their stomachs. Be able to bathe, wash clothes," Carroll said. "It's very, very important."

