Day of Giving: Family Counseling of the Coastal Bend

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Family Counseling of the Coastal Bend has been helping those in need since 1942 and has continued to grow stronger every year.

"We provide therapy services to people who have experienced all kinds of events, stresses in their life," Director of Clinical Programs Kristi Phillips said.

The counselors now offer their services to children as young as three years old in the form of play therapy.

"I would say you name it, we see it. For some people, they're dealing with some very serious things like trauma. They've experienced some sort of victimization. For others there, it's stress from work. You know, anxiety, depression," Phillips said. "Life is just hard, and sometimes we need some extra support to be able to get through some of those difficult times."

Family Counseling is one of the oldest non-profits in Corpus Christi, and donations that the organization receives help many individuals in need.

"The funding that we get from events like Day of Giving allows us to serve people who would not otherwise have access available to receive the services that they need," Phillips said.

Over 700 hours of counseling services are provided to people in need, and Phillips said the individuals who use their services walk away feeling better.

"When you leave here you go, 'Okay, I'm so glad that I did that. Somebody understands now what it is I'm going through, and now I have hope,'" Phillips said.

Family Counseling is among the dozens of other organizations that will be benefiting from your generosity on the Coastal Bend Day of Giving.

