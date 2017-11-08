'Day of Healing' observed in Rockport as rebuilding continues

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Wednesday was called a "Day of Healing" in Rockport as residents heard from Matt Deighton, a guest speaker who has gone through a natural disaster himself.

Deighton survived an EF5 tornado that nearly wiped Greensburg, Kansas off the map back in 2017. He spoke Wednesday at a recovery fair that was put on by the Aransas County Longterm Recovery Team and the Rockport-Fulton Chamber Foundation.

Recovery Director Mike Koerner said debris collection and housing are the top two concerns in the county.

The fair included at least 13 different agencies that are offering help to residents including state, federal and faith-based organizations.

© 2017 KIII-TV