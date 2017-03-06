KIII
Daylight Saving Time: Why do we still use it?

Be ready to "spring forward" for Daylight Saving Time this weekend.

KIII STAFF , KIII 6:58 PM. CST March 06, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Be ready to “spring forward” for Daylight Saving Time this weekend. Many complain about losing that extra hour of sleep, but some look forward to the longer days with more sunlight — but why do we still participate in Daylight Saving Time?
 
It’s something that could be a thing of the past in Texas.
 
Kiii News Reporter Briana Whitney looked into it and came back with the details.

