Daylight Saving Time: Why do we still use it?

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Be ready to “spring forward” for Daylight Saving Time this weekend. Many complain about losing that extra hour of sleep, but some look forward to the longer days with more sunlight — but why do we still participate in Daylight Saving Time?

It’s something that could be a thing of the past in Texas.

Kiii News Reporter Briana Whitney looked into it and came back with the details.

(© 2017 KIII)