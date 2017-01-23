Deadline for Affordable Care Act open enrollment Jan. 31

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - We know he made the promise to undo Obamacare, but until the Trump administration makes that happen, law requires everyone to have health insurance. That means come Jan. 31, if you have Obamacare you will need to enroll.

The penatly for not signing up could run close to $700.

In the meantime, healthcare navigators want to remind eligible people to get it taken care of before it's too late.

This Wednesday on 3News at 5 p.m., volunteer health care navigators will be in the Kiii-TV studios taking your calls and questions concerning your enrollment.

(© 2017 KIII)