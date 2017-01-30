Deadline to pay property taxes Tuesday, Jan. 31

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - The clock is ticking if you owe property taxes in Nueces County. Tuesday is the deadline to pay before penalties are tacked on.

Many of your neighbors were at the Nueces County Courthouse Monday getting that payment out of the way.

You can still pay your taxes via mail, just be sure it is postmarked before midnight Tuesday. You can also pay online. The County's E-Check system allows payments to be processed instantly.

