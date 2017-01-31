Deadline to sign up for health insurance at midnight

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - You have until before midnight Tuesday to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act.

Those who sign up for coverage are guaranteed to be covered for the whole year because the Affordable Care Act is a one-year contract with the federal government.

To sign up, you can call the Coastal Bend Center for Independent Living at 361-334-2899 before 6 p.m., or visit www.healthcare.gov.

