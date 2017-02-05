KIII
Deadly Head-On Crash South of Robstown

A driver from Mission, Texas is dead after a head-on crash involving a truck and an 18-wheeler.

ROBSTOWN (KIII NEWS) - DPS Troopers are investigating a deadly head on accident on Highway 77, just south of Robstown.
According to state troopers, the driver of a truck was traveling in the wrong direction of the south bound lane and collided with an 18-wheeler.  The accident happening just after 2:30 a.m.
The driver of that truck, who troopers say is from Mission, Texas was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to Christus Sphon Memorial Hospital.
It's unknown if the fog played a role in the accident.
