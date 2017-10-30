Dealing with stress during the World Series

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - If fans felt they were a little more tired Monday morning after Game 5 of the World Series, doctors say it's because of the stress.

Doctors said the excitement and intensity of the World Series game are like getting a long workout and sending the heart rates sky high. The high levels of the stress hormone cortisol likely kept individuals up for an hour or two after the game.

Medical professionals suggest using deep breathing techniques you might do in yoga to bring down the stress levels and control your heart rate.

