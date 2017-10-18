Death penalty sought for three murder suspects

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nueces County prosecutors announced Wednesday that they will be seeking the death penalty against three suspects accused of capital murder.

30-year-old Adan Pena, 29-year-old Daniel Venegas, and 40-year-old Melissa Venegas are accused of killing 24-year-old Robert Flores in July of this year during an attempted robbery.

Bond for each suspect remains at $1 million.

