KIII
Close

Death penalty sought for three murder suspects

Nueces County prosecutors announced Wednesday that they will be seeking the death penalty against three suspects accused of capital murder.

Jared Cruz-Aedo, KIII 6:38 PM. CDT October 18, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Nueces County prosecutors announced Wednesday that they will be seeking the death penalty against three suspects accused of capital murder.

30-year-old Adan Pena, 29-year-old Daniel Venegas, and 40-year-old Melissa Venegas are accused of killing 24-year-old Robert Flores in July of this year during an attempted robbery.

Bond for each suspect remains at $1 million.

© 2017 KIII-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories