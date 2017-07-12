Debate champion

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Four year anniversary of South Side house explosion
-
Blue Whale Challenge claims life of 15-year-old San Antonio boy
-
NTSB report released in plane crash
-
3 arrested for fatal shooting
-
New Blue Angels pilot
-
Kingsville stabbing homicide suspect arrested
-
Auto theft hits County Commissioner
-
Corpus Christi named one of the best run cities
-
The spinning craze explained
-
Police investigate deadly shooting
More Stories
-
FFA members donate backpacks filled with school suppliesJul 12, 2017, 6:41 p.m.
-
Only Taco Cabana in Corpus Christi closed for under…Jul 12, 2017, 6:36 p.m.
-
Ronald McDonald House receives quilt donationJul 12, 2017, 6:34 p.m.