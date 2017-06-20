Debbie Lindsey-Opel selected to fill vacant City Council seat

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - After interviewing four finalists to fill the council seat left vacant by Major Joe McComb, City Council announced Tuesday that Debbie Lindsey-Opel will be Corpus Christi's newest council member.

Lindsey-Opel was an assistant to the late Mayor Mary Rhodes and has been operating a marketing and consulting firm. She was selected out of four finalists, including Sylvia Tyron-Oliver, John Martinez and Kamlesh Bhikha.

An official swearing in for Lindsey-Opel will be held July 11.

© 2017 KIII-TV