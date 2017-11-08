Debris, sunken vessel removal process nearly finished at Conn Brown Harbor

ARANSAS PASS (KIII NEWS) - Federal and State officials visited Aransas Pass Wednesday to mark the near completion of the removal of debris and submerged vessels left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

U.S. Coast Guard Commander Tedd Hutley, incident commander of the Hurricane Harvey ESF-10 response, and Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush were in town commemorating the removal of vessels from the waters of Conn Brown Harbor, as well as pollution mitigation efforts that have been underway since the hurricane hit.

One vessel that was pulled from Conn Brown Harbor was the Dragon's Den. U.S. Coast Guard officials provided 3News with time-lapse footage of the vessel coming out of the water.

The cleanup effort was led by the Unified Command, a partnership between the U.S. Coast Guard and the Texas General Land Office. They have directed pollution response and vessel removal activities across the Texas coast since Hurricane Harvey.

Officials said since the storm hit, nearly 700 vessels were identified as displaced or sunken along the Texas coast.

