Del Mar College and Driscoll Children's Hospital team up for grant program

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Del Mar College received a major grant on Friday.

This grant will go to help care for at-risk kids in the community.

The college is partnering with Driscoll Children's Hospital to take part in the skills development fund grant that was handed down by the Texas Workforce Commission.

The funds will be used to train nearly 200 students in specialized fields for the state's star kids program.

It's the first medicaid-managed care program for children and youths with disabilities.

