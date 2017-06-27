Del Mar College announces new fundraising event

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Del Mar College announced a new scholarship event on Tuesday.

The Over The Edge urban adventure challenges thrill seekers to take their support to new heights for DMC students.

It's a rappelling event set to take place in October. Individuals who raise at least $1,000 over the next four months will rappel down 20 stories from the Holiday Inn Marina's rooftop.

The goal is to raise at least $100,000 for Del Mar College student scholarships.

No climbing or rappelling experience is necessary for this event, just enough courage to go "over the edge" and rappel down 200 feet.





