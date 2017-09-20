Del Mar College celebrates the life of Dr. Hector P. Garcia

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - There was a lot of singing, dancing and great food Wednesday at Del Mar College's West Campus as they celebrated Dr. Hector P. Garcia's Texas State Recognition Day.

The college along with the Garcia Founders Chapter and HEB put on the luncheon to remember the civil rights leader and WWII veteran.

The West Oso High School mariachi band provided the music and the newly crowned Miss Corpus Christi Latina Brianna Garcia performed traditional Mexican dances for a large crowd. Several City Council members were there, as well as state representatives Todd Hunter and Abel Herrero.

The focus of the event was on the work Dr. Garcia did in the field of civil rights.

President Lyndon B. Johnson appointed Dr. Garcia to the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights in 1968 because he was so effective in bringing about change and understanding the issues of the day.

"It's just a wonderful tribute to my father," said Cecelia Garcia-Akers, Dr. Garcia's daughter. "It's an opportunity for everyone to learn about him and for us to give back to the community."

The G.I. Forum awarded two students a one-time $500 scholarship. Both students are going through Del Mar College's nursing program.

There were also a number of high school students in the audience because organizers wanted to make sure that kids know who Dr. Garcia is and what he stood for.

