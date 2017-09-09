CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Del Mar College Holding "Día de la Familia" Sept. 9 to Build College-going Culture Among Coastal Bend Families

DMC holding open house in conjunction with Ninth Annual Citywide Health Fair.

Organizers of Del Mar College's (DMC) open house––Día de la Familia––on Saturday, Sept. 9, say the event is a family affair. Open to students, future students, family, friends … really everyone, the event will allow those attending to explore DMC programs ranging from high school equivalency completion (or GED) to training for high-demand, well-paying jobs in the Coastal Bend.

"We know through research that families have a huge influence in the college-going culture in this area," says Dr. Rito Silva, vice president for Student Affairs. "Through Día de la Familia, we want to show Coastal Bend residents the many career choices and educational opportunities they can pursue at Del Mar College as well as the resources they can access to make attending college possible."

Del Mar is holding the event in conjunction with the Ninth Annual Citywide Health Fair organized by the Corpus Christi Chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) and the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC) Council #1.

Both events are free and scheduled from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the College's West Campus in the Emergency Training Building, 4101 Old Brownsville Road. Local food trucks will have items for purchase, and the event also will include music. Free water is sponsored by MMR Constructors, Inc. – Ingleside. For more information about Día de la Familia, call 361-698-1290. For inquiries about the health fair, call 361-698-1700.

During Día de la Familia, participants can see lab demonstrations for refinery technology, nursing and drone operations as well as tour emergency first responder training sites, a truck-driving track, and robotics and welding labs. The event features many DMC programs ranging from aviation, air conditioning, architectural/technical drafting and dental hygiene to Mexican-American studies, pharmacy technician, restaurant management, social sciences and surgical technology, among many other programs that prepare students for immediate employment or transfer to a university.

Participants also can learn about DMC student support services, including admissions and financial aid, along with corporate services and continuing education programs aimed at personal enrichment, workforce development and career training.

The Ninth Annual Citywide Health Fair features area organizations providing several free services, including vaccinations for adults, oral health screenings, eye exams, blood pressure tests, wellness and diabetes checks and much more.

