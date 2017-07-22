KIII
Del Mar College holds Mexican-American Studies event

Madeleine Dart, KIII 1:20 PM. CDT July 22, 2017

CORPUS CHRISTI (KIII NEWS) - Del Mar College's Mexican-American Studies program is holding their annual, summer seminar today. The event is being called a 'crash course' on topics like humanities, art, history and the Spanish language. 

Participants were given a taste of Mexican culture while learning what the associate's degree program offers. There was also a panel discussion for attendees to take part in. 

