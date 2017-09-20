Del Mar College hosts dementia and stress strategies course

The Del Mar College Nursing Education Department is offering a nine-week dementia and stress strategies course. Health experts warn taking care of family members with dementia and other disease that fall under that category such as alzheimer's can be financially challenging and stressful.

The course is nine weeks long and covers the latest information on dementia, how to promote brain health, and how to manage stress in an interactive learning environment. Space is limited to 20 participants, and the course costs $113. Participants will need access to the Internet to read course material. Call 361-698-1328 if you would like to register and learn more.

